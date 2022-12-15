Steelers QB Mason Rudolph take subtle jab at depth chart

After Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the quarterback situation with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. This was because starter Kenny Pickett found himself in the concussion protocol again.

Tomlin commented that he felt Trubisky and Rudolph are considered 2 and 2a on the depth chart. A point Rudolph subtly refuted on Wednesday when asked if he felt like that was the situation.

Rudolph has not been active for a game this season after signing a one-year contract extension with the team that is paying him just north of $4 million this season. Hardly what you expect for a player who isn’t even dressing on game day.

If Pickett cannot go on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Rudolph will be active for the first time all season. But there is an argument to be made that Rudolph shouldn’t just be active but get the start after a dreadful game by Trubisky last week after replacing Pickett.

Mason Rudolph with the line of the year when asked if he feels he and Mitch Trubisky are 2 and 2A, as Mike Tomlin indicated: "I feel like I've been inactive." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 14, 2022

