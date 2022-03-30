Rookie wide receivers have never been more valuable in the NFL ahead of the 2022 draft
The rising price of NFL receivers makes the draft a bargain.
The Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this month, putting them back on the quarterback market for the first time since 2012. Drew Lock, acquired in the trade that sent Wilson to Denver, and Jacob Eason are the only quarterbacks on the roster. Coach Pete Carroll reiterated that the team plans to re-sign free [more]
The Giants aren't looking to make a change at quarterback yet.
Jalen Ramsey raved about Odell Beckham Jr., putting him in his top 5 WRs and saying he would've been Super Bowl MVP if not for his injury
The new Jaguars head coach had plenty of positives to say about his former quarterback in Philadelphia.
Packers will continue effort to bring and NFL draft event to Green Bay after being passed over for Detroit in 2024.
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is hanging up his cleats. Jenkins announced his retirement during an appearance on The Pivot with former NFL safety Ryan Clark. Jenkins said at the end of the 2021 season that he wasn’t sure what decision he would make about continuing to play, but signaled that retirement might be coming when [more]
The Packers will host Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams on an official pre-draft visit.
Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the Alabama wide receiver.
Former NFL tight end Jacob Tamme joined Kevin and Query to talk about his time playing with Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan.
Ja'Marr Chase, who broke Chad Johnson's Bengals receiving-yardage record in January, lined up against Ochocinco during a workout Tuesday.
The Browns have come under fire since trading for Watson and giving him a guaranteed contract worth $230 million
Patricia is known for his decades of defensive coaching, but he's now going to help run the Patriots offense
The Patriots haven't won a playoff game since 2018, and Robert Kraft wants to see New England take a serious step forward soon.
Film Breakdown: Examining what the Falcons are getting in new quarterback Marcus Mariota.
The Bengals got big value for their cap space.
The Patriots signed Jabrill Peppers, which caused waves on Twitter among fans.
