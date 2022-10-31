Steelers QB Mason Rudolph says he is not asking for a trade

The trade deadline is drawing close and quarterback Mason Rudolph is one of a handful of Pittsburgh Steelers player who could be in trade consideration. But according to Rudolph, he hasn’t asked to be traded and does not anticipate being dealt before Tuesday’s deadline.

Rudolph has been inactive for all eight games this season but keeps a positive attitude about his place on the team and isn’t one to belly-ache about not being the starter.

“I could have checked out mentally and ‘woe is me’ or you can say ‘hey, I know I’m going to get an opportunity. I’m a good quarterback. I know I’m going to play at some point in this league’.”

As for his status, Rudolph isn’t thinking about being anywhere but Pittsburgh this season and is instead focused on his pending free agency in March.

“Whenever my contract comes up in March, I’ll come to that fork in the road when I get there. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here and keep staying sharp for my opportunity.”

The Steelers signed Rudolph to an extension in the previous offseason and is making $4.04 million this season to be the team’s third quarterback.

