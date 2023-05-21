Steelers QB Mason Rudolph says he had other teams interested

When the dust settled on the second wave of NFL free agency, quarterback Mason Rudolph was back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We said with each passing week in the offseason the odds improved that Rudolph would be back and we are glad to see the Steelers quarterback depth chart intact for 2023.

Rudolph was on the Steel Here podcast recently and said he had other teams interested but decided his best situation with to stay in Pittsburgh.

“I’m not gonna name teams, because I’m a part of the only team that matters now, but I had opportunities,” Rudolph said. “I tried to be reasonable with the expectation that I’ve got two starts in the last three seasons, not a whole lot of game tape to go off of. But at the same time, there’s so many things that are attractive about this place,”

There was nothing made public about any interest in Rudolph but that’s not to say there weren’t discussions behind the scenes. Rudolph was drafted to be the eventual replacement for Ben Roethlisberger but his game never developed to a point where he looked like a full-time starter. If Rudolph is satisfied being the No. 3 quarterback in Pittsburgh at this point in his career, that’s great for the Steelers.

More 2023 Steelers roster!

Steelers post-draft roster breakdown: Defensive line Report: Steelers work out XFL edge Stansly Maponga Steelers 5 biggest salary cap hits by percentage

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire