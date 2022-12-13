Steelers QB Mason Rudolph says he gets 1 rep per practice

In a rather unusual move on Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph spoke to the media in the locker room. This is obviously because starting quarterback Kenny Pickett finds himself back in the concussion protocol meaning Rudolph could be called into action this week ahead of the team’s game with the Carolina Panthers.

Rudolph sounded very confident and professional and said he was ready to go if the team needed him. As the team’s third-string quarterback, practice reps aren’t easy to come by but Rudolph did joke he negotiated with Pickett and Mitch Trubisky to get one rep each practice.

But with how poorly Trubisky played last week, you have to wonder if the team might consider bumping Rudolph into the starting lineup if Pickett isn’t released from concussion protocol before the game.

