New Steelers QB lets everyone know he wants to be called Mitch

The biggest mystery surrounding the new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been solved. No, it isn’t about how he will help the team. It was about what his name is.

Newly signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time as a member of the team and clarified he would rather go by Mitch as opposed to Mitchell.

Pittsburgh signed Trubisky to a two-year contract at the start of free agency. Trubisky will figure heavily into the plans at quarterback for Pittsburgh and is the top option at this point. This is even over Mason Rudolph.

