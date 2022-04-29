Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to wear No. 8

It took no time for the Pittsburgh Steelers and new quarterback Kenny Pickett to get on the same page as far as what jersey number Pickett will wear. Pickett wore No. 8 when he played at Pitt and since no current Steelers wear the number, he will keep it in the NFL.

The Steelers drafted Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Pittsburgh was looking for the guy who will replace Ben Roethlisberger and with all the top quarterbacks on the when Pittsburgh went on the clock, they got their guy.

Be sure to comment below and let us know if you plan to order your Pickett jersey.

Staying with #️⃣8️⃣ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2022

