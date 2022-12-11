Steelers QB Kenny Pickett was cleared for concussion but then ruled out after playing another series

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was slammed down hard on a sack, and that led to Mitchell Trubisky getting another shot to play.

The odd part about it is the Steelers said Pickett was cleared to return after being evaluated for a concussion, and he came back for a series. Trubisky came in after that series, and the Steelers then said Pickett was ruled out and in the concussion protocol.

The hit on Pickett came in the first quarter, as he was whipped around and slammed to the ground on a sack by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Pickett got up slow and it was apparent he was hurting. The team announced he did not have a concussion, though.

QB Kenny Pickett was evaluated for a potential concussion and was cleared to return to the game. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 11, 2022

Pickett came in after he was hit hard by Smith and cleared, the Steelers went three-and-out with Pickett throwing incomplete on his only attempt, and then the Steelers decided to pull him for Trubisky. Trubisky led a touchdown drive right away.

Pickett was ruled out shortly thereafter with the team saying he was in the concussion protocol.

QB Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol. He has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today’s game. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 11, 2022

The team will have some questions to answer over how Pickett was allowed back in after the sack by Smith.

Trubisky began the season as the Steelers' starter, but was benched after a slow start. Pickett, a first-round pick, has been playing better lately, as have the Steelers as a whole. On Sunday, they had to turn to Trubisky for the rest of the game after Pickett was finally ruled out.