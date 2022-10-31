Steelers QB Kenny Pickett vents frustration about offensive struggles

It was a long day for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Philadelphia Eagles came after him all game long and sacked him six times in Pittsburgh’s 35-13 loss on Sunday. Pickett took a beating all game long and kept getting up and doing his best to keep the offense moving.

However, that was all in vain as the Steelers were unable to establish any sort of continuity on offense which in turn led to more stalled drives and only 13 points.

Pickett vented his frustration after the game and all but called out offensive coordinator Matt Canada and his inability to adjust and show any sort of flexibility or creativity with the offense.

“Something’s gotta change, right? It’s insane to keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect something different,” Pickett explained. “And we’ve been having these problems all year. So that has to get changed. That has to get fixed.”

How to the Steelers fix it? Don’t ask head coach Mike Tomlin because the only thing he talks about it staying the course and focuses on execution of the scheme and never the scheme itself.

But Pickett went into further detail about what he believes is the problem with the offense.

“Guys need to know what they’re doing. We need to study more. I don’t think we study enough as a group. There’s way too many penalties and stuff like that which we can control. It’s all mental. So for that to happen there’s really no excuse for that.”

The Steelers now have an extra week to try and see if these are problems that can be fixed this year or will the team just continue to spin its wheels for the next nine games.

List

Steelers vs Eagles: 6 takeaways from Pittsburgh's blowout loss

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire