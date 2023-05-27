Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s SUV stolen withplayobook in it

Disaster averted. News came out on Friday that the SUV that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was driving was stolen for a short period of time and it was reported that his Steelers playbook was in the back seat.

The details of the case are rather bizarre as the man who stole the SUV left his own personal vehicle at the dealership when he took the 2023 Genesis. This made it simple for authorities to find 60-year-old Christopher Carter and recover the vehicle as well as the playbook.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The internet had a field day with the news, using it as an opportunity to dunk on Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Jokes about all the jet sweeps the man found in the playbook and how the plays were so bad the man didn’t even want to keep it were everywhere.

Either way, the Steelers were probably fortunate the whole thing was as simple as it was and the person who took it didn’t realize what they had and chose to do anything nefarious with it.

More Steelers Wire News!

PFF ranks Steelers RB Najee Harris at No. 19 Former Steelers WR comes out of retirement. . .sort of 3 takeaways from the signing of EDGE Markus Golden

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire