Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he's 'playing, for sure' against Titans with rib injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett told reporters Tuesday that he will play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Pickett left Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a rib injury after being hit by Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Backup Mitchell Trubisky finished the game for Pittsburgh in the 20-10 loss. Pickett participated in a light practice Tuesday intends to play against Tennessee despite the short turnaround for a Thursday night game.

"I'm playing, for sure," Pickett said when asked to clarify his status.

Pickett has started all seven of Pittsburgh's games this season in a 4-3 start. The 2022 first-round pick has completed 61% of his passes for 190 yards per game with five touchdowns and four interceptions for a struggling Steelers offense that ranks 30th in yards per game (271.7) and 29th in points per game (16.1).

The Steelers failed to score a touchdown with Pickett before he left Sunday's game with Jacksonville leading 9-3. Trubisky led the Steelers to their only touchdown of the day, but largely struggled as well while throwing two interceptions.

The Steelers have a winning record through seven games thanks in part to a ball-hawking defense that ranks second in the NFL with 15 forced turnovers and a plus-seven turnover differential.