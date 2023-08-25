Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s preseason by the numbers

Some people might say that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a really good preseason. One could even say his preseason was perfect. Pickett played two drives against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night and when he took off his shoulder pads, he could say he was perfect on five drives.

Pickett led the Steelers offense to five touchdowns on five preseason drives. His passing was a huge part of that and Pickett has the numbers to back it up. Pickett went 13-for-15 for 199 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions. That is good for 13.3 yards per attempt and a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating.

The Steelers front office has worked hard this offseason to build a roster to compete in the crowded AFC North. If those five drives are any indication, the Steelers are ready for the season to start.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire