Steelers QB Kenny Pickett say players and coaches on the same page now

There has been plenty of finger-pointing during this spiral the Pittsburgh Steelers are in. Players have been blaming coaches, and each other and the coaches have blamed the players. The team has been accused of lacking an identity and not being on the same page. Just your average everyday dysfunctional NFL team, right?

But on Wednesday, quarterback Kenny Pickett told the media that players and coaches held meetings this week, cleared the air and said everyone is on the same page now.

“We had some really good meetings with players and coaches and people aired some things out and we are on the same page now,” Pickett said.

Do we really think some meetings fixed everything? Personally, I’ll remain cautiously optimistic. This team has looked like they are lost in all three phases this season. A situation made worse when you consider the season is half over. That falls back on the coaches that the Steelers were so unprepared for the year.

Let us know in the comments if you believe Pickett and the team have settled their issues.

List

4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire