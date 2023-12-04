Will Steelers QB Kenny Pickett play again this season?

On Sunday, against the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett aggravated his ankle injury near halftime and was unable to return to the game. The Steelers ended up turning to Mitch Trubisky but lost the game 24-10.

Now it is being reported that the injury will require surgery and Pickett could miss between two to four weeks. This means worst-case scenario Pickett doesn’t return until the team’s season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

But you have to wonder, depending on what happens over the next couple of games with Trubisky at quarterback if we will see Pickett at all this season.

This doesn’t just mean that the Steelers keep losing. Maybe Trubisky with time to prep sparks the offense the Pittsburgh decides to go with the hot hand. Or maybe he only comes back if the Steelers find their way to the playoffs.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us if you think Pickett plays again this season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire