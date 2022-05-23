Steelers QB Kenny Pickett needs a gradual transition into the starting lineup

Pittsburgh Steelers fans got excited about the upcoming season when the team signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky. He might not be the next Ben Roethlisberger but certainly an upgrade over anyone on the rost.

Then came Kenny Pickett. The talented, athletic rookie from Pitt and now the fans are really excited. Not just about this season but many seasons into the future.

The issue now is when to get Pickett into the starting lineup. Head coach Mike Tomlin has already said Pickett will have a chance to win the starting job but I for one am advocating for a gradual transition. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada wants to use RPO concepts on a regular basis and while Trubisky can run, Pickett is far more athletic. From Week One, Trubisky should see some packages even if he doesn’t start fulltime.

But when should he be on the field as the starter? Personally, I think the schedule lines up perfectly for Pickett to take over in Week 10. A home game against a New Orleans Saints team with its own questions at quarterback and coming off of the bye. Based on the rise Pickett made from 2020 to 2021, I fully expect him to have the offense mastered by that point. Until he does, there’s no benefit to having him on the field full-time over Trubisky.

Let us know in the comments when you think the Steelers should put Pickett into the starting lineup.

