Steelers QB Kenny Pickett last unsigned 1st-round pick

And then there was one.

On Wednesday, New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange signed his rookie contract with New England. This leaves only Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett as the only first-round pick unsigned.

This isn’t cause for concern as the Steelers still have a month until the team reports to Saint Vincent College for training camp. With the way rookie contracts are structured, there isn’t much wiggle room for negotiation.

Last season, the No. 20 overall pick was wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The New York Giants signed him to a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $13.719 million. With Pickett being a quarterback and the only quarterback selected in the round, I’m sure his representatives will try and push things up as far as possible. This year’s No. 19 pick, offensive lineman Trevor Penning inked a fully-guaranteed deal with $14.143 million.

List