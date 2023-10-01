Steelers QB Kenny Pickett OUT after knee injury vs Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left the field with a noticeable limp last in the third quarter after being sacked by the Houston Texans. The play was a failed fourth-down attempt where his legs got rolled up on as he went down, forcing the training staff onto the field.

The team announced that Pickett is out for the remainder of the game after suffering a knee injury. Mitch Trubisky will take over as the starting quarterback in an attempt to rally a struggling Steelers offense.

