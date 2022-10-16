Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky confident after win: ‘I was ready to go’
Do the Steelers have a quarterback controversy brewing?
The second, third and fourth-most popular picks this week in Yahoo Sports Survival Pools all lost on Sunday afternoon.
Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers' maligned defense made it stand up in a stunning 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary. Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him.
Mitch Trubisky fires a touchdown pass to Chase Claypool after replacing an injured Kenny Pickett
The Jaguars have now lost three straight.
Right or wrong call on the fumble?
Get the latest on the injury suffered Sunday by Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate
The Steelers have ruled out rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett with a concussion. Pickett’s helmet bounced off the ground after he was hit by Devin White with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter. He immediately left the game. Pickett initially was evaluated in the sideline medical tent before walking to the training room for further evaluation. [more]
The Jets will be flying home with a three-game winning streak. Breece Hall ran for a touchdown and the defense made life miserable for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. The three-game winning streak is the first for the Jets since the 2019 season and it gives them a 4-2 [more]
Analyzing Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers odds and lines, with expert NFL picks, predictions and best bets.
Kenny Pickett had full control of the offense on the opening drive.
Jameis Winston is active for the Saints on Sunday, but he won’t be starting at quarterback against the Bengals. Andy Dalton will be the starter for the third straight week and a report on Sunday morning indicates that he may be remaining in that role beyond Winston’s recovery from the back and ankle injuries that [more]
The Aggies improved to 2-5 on the season with a 21-9 victory over the Lobos on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium in front of a crowd of 20,132.
The New York Giants took advantage of Ravens turnovers and are now 5-1
Kenny Pickett's head bounced off the turf on Sunday after a big hit, which sent him into concussion protocol.
The Packers offense is stagnant. Meanwhile, the Jets defense is a force.