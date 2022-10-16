Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky confident after win: ‘I was ready to go’

Motley Fool

At 92 and 86 years of age, respectively, Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn are two of the greatest living investors -- and both are still at it! In fact, these two seniors have been quite active this year, especially around oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). On the flip side, Warren Buffett has been buying Occidental shares hand over fist throughout the year, scooping up over 20% of the American oil driller.