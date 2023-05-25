Steelers QB Kenny Pickett on his goals: ‘The Super Bowl. That’s it’

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was on 93.7 TheFan on Wednesday. He gave the guys some time to talk about his development and the upcoming season. They also asked Pickett about his goals and he answered it exactly how you want your franchise quarterback to answer.

“The Super Bowl,” Pickett said. “That’s it.”

Pickett was astute in pointing out that if you win a championship, the guys on the team likely hit their individual goals along the way so ultimately the only thing that should matter is winning a championship. Do that and the individual accolades will naturally follow.

In 2022, Pickett took over the starting job at halftime of the Jets game last season and never looked back. The numbers he put up weren’t great, especially early on. But by the final eight games of the season, Pickett looked like a franchise quarterback. He took a team that no one thought had a chance and brought them to the very cusp of the playoffs. Now Pickett has his eyes on a bigger prize for the Steelers and he understands if it happens, the individual numbers will come.

