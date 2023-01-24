Steelers QB Kenny Pickett gets full endorsement from Pat Freiermuth: ‘He’s the future of this organization’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have themselves a very special player in tight end Pat Freiermuth. He’s one of only two tight ends in NFL history to catch at least 60 passes in each of their first two seasons. The Steelers also have themselves a pretty special player at quarterback in Kenny Pickett. And it’s clear Freiermuth is a fan.

Friermuth sat down with Steelers writer Dale Lolley and hold back about how special he thinks Pickett is.

“Kenny’s a hell of a quarterback and he’s the future of this organization and I’m excited for him to be my quarterback and be our leader,” Freiermuth said.

Freiermuth thinks Year Two for Pickett will be huge and they plan to work hard in the offseason to improve in all areas of their game. For the season, Freiermuth had 63 catches for 732 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. 2023 could be the season Freiermuth puts himself in the same category as a player like Cheifs quarterback Travis Kelce.

