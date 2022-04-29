Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: ‘I feel like I fit the mold that coach is looking for’

Kenny Pickett to the Pittsburgh Steelers is kismet. The connections between the quarterback and his new team are endless — including offensive coordinator Matt Canada being among the staff that recruited Pickett to Pitt in 2017.

So to say that the rookie is familiar with the Steelers is an understatement. We haven’t seen much of it yet because the personnel wasn’t right to pull it off, but the offense that Canada is slowly installing has tones of his college schemes.

“I feel like I fit the mold that coach [Canada] is looking for,” Pickett said in his introductory press conference. “I’m excited to get in that playbook and see what else he’s added because I know every year it’s changing.”

Canada’s offense in 2022 should be night and day different from his first pro season as offensive coordinator, as it requires a mobile quarterback to be run successfully.

Pickett is just that guy. Though he’s a pocket passer, he’s skilled at using his legs to evade defenders, extend plays and pick up critical first downs. In 52 games with the Panthers, Pickett rushed for 809 yards, 20 touchdowns and 106 first downs.

