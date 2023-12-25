Steelers QB Kenny Pickett expected back vs Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a Christmas miracle on Saturday thanks to backup quarterback Mason Rudolph leading the team to its best offensive performance in a blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Pickett is expected to be back when the Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.

Pickett has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Pickett opted for surgery to speed up his recovery and coming back for this week’s game would be right on schedule.

Schedules aside, you have to wonder even if Pickett is 100 percent, should head coach Mike Tomlin stick with the hot hand and start Rudolph again this week? Pittsburgh is currently 8-7 and a serious longshot to make their way into the playoffs.

