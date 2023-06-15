Steelers QB Kenny Pickett confident in passing offense to score points

When you look at the AFC North, the first thing that jumps out at you is just how talented the starting quarterbacks are. With guys like Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson in the division, there will be no shortage of points to be scored.

Will a Steelers offense being built around being physical and running the football be able to keep up? Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett thinks so.

“We have that ability,” Pickett said. “We have the guys on the outside, we have the guys in the backfield and up front. We have everything in place. You will be able to go shot for shot with those guys. And that’s the goal.”

Last season the Steelers were 23rd in yards and 26th in scoring. If both of those areas don’t improve and the Steelers can’t be more consistent in scoring touchdowns, it will be hard to keep pace with the rest of the division. The talent is there but will Pickett really have that extra gear when the team needs him if the offense is built around taking the pressure off of him to move the football?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire