Steelers QB Kenny Pickett OUT with concussion

Early in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett took a huge hit by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith. He initially cleared concussion protocol but after returning to the game was pulled and replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

The team has now announced that Pickett does have a concussion and is out for the rest of the game. The Steelers emergency quarterback, should something happen to Trubisky is tight end Zach Gentry.

List

Steelers vs Ravens keys to victory for Pittsburgh

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire