Steelers QB Kenny Pickett breaks down the game-winning touchdown

On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the defining moment of the game on offense was the beautiful 41-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens. The play brought a bit of controversy when the TV broadcast replayed inside the coaches booth and saw offensive coordinator Matt Canda stoic in his reaction to the huge play.

This led everyone to wonder if perhaps the play call wasn’t Canada’s but instead an audible by Pickett. If that’s what you thought, you would be right. Pickett talked about the call on Tuesday and broke it down.

“Yeah, it was protection and then route,” Pickett said. “They went zero I wanted to make sure we were protected and gave George the route. He went and made a great play. It’s something that we’ve worked all week on, so it’s awesome when you put a lot of time into something and it comes up in a crucial moment like that to win a divisional game in the two-minute drill. It’s awesome.”

Now, before you hurt yourself patting yourself on the back, understand the protection and the audible call that was implemented by Canada during the week. This wasn’t Pickett going wild west like Ben Roethlisberger used to. Canada put the plan in place and Pickett executed it perfectly. It was almost like a team effort.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire