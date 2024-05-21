Steelers QB Justin Fields thanks Bears GM for trade

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work as a full unit at OTAs which means we should get to hear from players almost daily from here on out. Quarterback Justin Fields talked today about the trade that brought him to the Steelers from the Chicago Bears and he had nothing but good things to say about Chicago General Manager Ryan Poles for giving Fields input on where he would be traded.

“Shoutout to Poles, we communicated to him through my agent, and I told him where I wanted to be and this was a place I wanted to be, so he honored that and I appreciate him for that and glad he was able to put me in a spot where I wanted to be at,” Fields said.

The Steelers sent a conditional sixth-round pick to the Bears for Fields. A small price to pay for a guy who could be the team’s next franchise quarterback. Fields made it clear when he spoke to the media today, that he’s going into this season to compete for the starting spot despite Pittsburgh signing veteran Russell Wilson.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire