Steelers QB Justin Fields sings the praises of HC Mike Tomlin

One thing every Pittsburgh Steelers fan has heard time and time again is that players love playing for Mike Tomlin.

The new guys especially rave about what it’s like to hone their craft under one of the NFL’s longest-tenured head coaches.

This time, it’s quarterback Justin Fields, who came to Pittsburgh for a conditional sixth-round pick in March.

“Before I got here, I heard nothing but great things about Coach T.,” Fields told reporters after OTAs on Thursday. “That’s what I’ve seen in person being here. He’s a great coach, great leader.”

Once the first official depth chart is released in September, Fields is expected to be QB2 behind Russell Wilson.

What the Steelers will do beyond the 2024 season is anybody’s guess. Fields is in the final year of his rookie deal, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team doesn’t intend to pick up his $25 million fifth-year option.

