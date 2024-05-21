Steelers QB Justin Fields says he’s competing to be the starter

Despite what head coach Mike Tomlin or anyone else has said about who is the starting quarterback this season, Justin Fields is coming to work and competing for the starting job.

Fields spoke after the team’s first OTA practice and said that he’s coming in competing and Russell Wilson knows that. He said that he comes in and pushes Wilson and Wilson in turn pushes him. But make no mistake, Fields is not just accepting the role at No. 2 behind Wilson.

“I definitely don’t have the mindset of me just sitting all year,” Fields said.

Justin Fields says he will be competing for the #Steelers starting QB job: “I definitely don’t have the mindset of me just sitting all year.” Russell Wilson will have competition 👀 (h/t @MikeDeFabo) pic.twitter.com/5V5QBHOkJK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 21, 2024

The Steelers traded for the former first-round pick early in free agency as well as signing the veteran Wilson. It seemed curious the Steelers would bring in both guys, both on one-year contracts and then just handed the starting job to Wilson. But that is essentially what head coach Mike Tomlin said they did. We hope Fields keeps this attitude and pushes Wilson for that starting spot.

