Steelers QB Justin Fields should not be OK with being a gadget quarterback

As much as we love to get caught up in athleticism and hard skills with NFL players, competitiveness and love for the game are often times completely underrated.

We loved the Pittsburgh Steelers two big additions at quarterback this offseason. Russell Wilson is a veteran who has proven himself in the league and Justin Fields is a high-ceiling player and former first-round pick.

Wilson and Fields are both playing on one-year contracts right now and we doubt if the team will re-sign both. So whether or not Wilson wants to admit it, this is a competition. Maybe not for 2024 but for 2025 and beyond.

Which is why we don’t like the idea of Fields being OK with being a gadget quarterback for the Steelers this season. It makes sense Wilson wants this because it takes the pressure off him to be in a legitimate quarterback competition but if Fields just sits back and is good with this, I question that competitive spirit.

Training camp should be an open competition and Feilds shouldn’t be satisfied with being a situational weapon in the offense.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire