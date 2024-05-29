Steelers QB Justin Fields calls rumor about him returning kicks a misunderstanding

There was a rumor going around, courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, that the team might consider working new quarterback Justin Fields into the kickoff return game. I’m not sure how seriously anyone took it but when it comes from a player you have to wonder.

On Tuesday, Fields talked about the rumors after OTA practice and he laughed it off explaining the misunderstanding.

“Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong,” Fields said. “Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example.”.

The real question was never about if the Steelers would use Fields as a kick returner. It’s all about how the Steelers coaches will incorporate Fields into the offense. Or could he actually win the starting job over Russell Wilson?

