Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins loses tooth in altercation with new bride

According to Pittsburgh Steelers ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ wife Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is facing a domestic violence charge after getting into a fight with her new husband over the weekend.

Multiple reports state Gondrezick-Haskins struck Haskins multiple times during their altercation at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The reports also state Haskins lost a tooth in the fight.

The couple just got married back in March so this isn’t exactly the way to get a lifetime of marital bliss going. From a Steelers point of view, this should have no impact on his status with the team but keeping in mind Haskins has a history of poor choices off the field, so this will be fuel on the fire for critics of Haskins in terms of his chances with the team.

Haskins is currently preparing to head to training camp where the former first-round pick will square off with Mason Rudolph to win the backup quarterback position. This is with an eye on the future as the eventual successor to Ben Roethlisberger.

List