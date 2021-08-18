Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins is improving, but is Mason Rudolph?

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
One of the most impressive guys at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp has been quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada talked about Haskins after practice on Tuesday and made a point to note Haskins has gotten better every day.

This raises the question: Has Mason Rudolph gotten better every day too? Watching Rudolph play in two preseason games, the answer is no. This version of Rudolph doesn’t look improved, and if he has hit his ceiling, it is only a matter of time until Haskins overtakes him.

The Steelers’ first regular-season game is in just three weeks. If Haskins keeps improving, he might end up as the No. 2 quarterback.

