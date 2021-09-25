Should the Steelers give QB Cam Newton a call?

If you aren’t even a little concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers offense after two games, you might not be paying attention. The Steelers put a great deal of time and resources into fixing their run game but are actually running the football worse than last season.

When an offense struggles, all eyes go straight to the quarterback. But how much of this is on Ben Roethlisberger? And should the team be thinking about a switch? We’ve talked about how the media are in agreement that Roethlisberger might be done in terms of his game. If the Steelers did want to bench Roethlisberger, they would have to look to Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins.

But ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has another idea. He thinks Pittsburgh needs to reach out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton. The New England Patriots released Newton just before the season and are starting rookie Mac Jones.

The argument Smith makes for adding Newton is mobility. A quarterback who can move would compensate for a bad offensive line — in theory. However, we’ve all seen the problems associated with trying to block for a quarterback who you never know where they are going to be.

But I want to pass the question on to Steeler Nation. Would you like to see the Steelers reach out to Newton? Start another quarterback on the roster? Or stick with Roethlisberger? Let us know in the comments.

Why haven't the Steelers called CAM yet???? pic.twitter.com/1raFas1C9h — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 23, 2021

List