Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's load management denied by Mike Tomlin

Tomlin refuses Big Ben's request to sit out of practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

At 38, Ben Roethlisberger has gone through the wear and tear that comes with the grueling middle part of the NFL season plenty of times. And while it's surely done a number on Big Ben's body, the veteran quarterback isn't getting any preferential treatment from his Steelers coach.

Mike Tomlin says it was a brief conversation between him and Roethlisberger on the idea of him throwing less at practice during the week after Sunday's performance coming off a week of not practice.



"I'll see him at practice on Thursday. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 17, 2020

Roethlisberger took the week off last week after getting placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, yet still tore apart the Bengals defense in Sunday's 36-10 win. He threw four touchdowns and 333 yards, which he thought should be repeated heading into their Week 11 clash with Jacksonville.

“Really just felt nice and rested coming into today,” Roethlisberger said. “I tried to talk coach into seeing if I could take next week off, too.”

When the Steelers host Baltimore for a Thanksgiving nightcap in their Week 12 meeting, Big Ben surely won't have the kind of rest he had leading up to play the Bengals. Undefeated or not by then, the Ravens will be pumped at another chance to get at Roethlisberger and shorten the gap in the AFC North standings.