Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger vents about offensive struggles

At some point, enough is enough. This feels like the attitude Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had on Sunday after the team’s upset loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Big Ben didn’t hold back when talking about the continued offensive woes.

Roethlisberger could have retired this season but instead decided to come back, take a pay cut and work harder than ever to be ready to play this season. His reward has been a front office that didn’t address the team’s biggest needs and a group of skill players who are grossly underperforming on offense all over the field.

The defense can only carry this team for so long and with injuries piling up, you see this group can’t do it alone. Pittsburgh’s offensive players and coaches are going to need to be held accountable if the season is to be a success.

Ben Roethlisberger on the #Steelers new offense still not showing much improved production from last year: “It’s frustrating. I put a lot of stinking time in, more than I probably ever have.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 19, 2021

List