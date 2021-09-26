Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on the unforced errors: ‘Penalties kill ya’

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers were penalized 10 times for a total of 89 yards. Many of those penalties came early in the game and killed what could have been promising drives on offense. According to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, unforced errors like this are a killer.

If this is the case, how could the Cincinnati Bengals be penalized 10 times on their own for 73 yards and still find a way to beat the Steelers 24-10? Excuses only serve the people who make them.

A strong case could be made the two interceptions Roethlisberger threw were far more impactful on the final outcome of the game than any penalties did. A fact Roethlisberger brought up when it called his second interception an “awful play by me.”

The kind of lapses the Steelers players showed on Sunday should be considered out of character but unfortunately, it has become all too common for this team. Everything this team does seems laborious compared to watching other NFL teams and frankly I don’t know if there is any fixing it.

List