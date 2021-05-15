Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger taking his offensive rookies out to dinner
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ben Roethlisberger reaching out to his rookies already.
Ben Roethlisberger reaching out to his rookies already.
Former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth apparently hates being called a baby version of Rob Gronkowski.
Based on the Eagles’ current roster, Jalen Hurts is going to have a shot at proving he can be Philadelphia’s franchise quarterback this season. That process has gotten started with the team’s virtual meetings. But when head coach Nick Sirianni was asked Friday if a year was enough to determine if Hurts is in fact [more]
Terrell Owens says the Eagles will win NFC East because of Jalen Hurts
Former Alabama RB Najee Harris had a hilarious response when he found out the Pittsburgh Steelers media at practice weren't boosters.
Days after National Guard members killed four Kent State University students who were protesting the Vietnam War, white police officers marched onto the campus of a historically Black college in Mississippi’s capital city to violently suppress protests against racism. Now, a lifetime later, Jackson State University is honoring the Class of 1970 in a ceremony delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. James “Lap” Baker is now retired from a career in urban planning, but he'll be wearing a cap and gown for the bachelor’s in geography he completed that year.
Former Alabama running back Najee Harris got to hit the practice field for the first time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Check it out.
The team's fifth- through seventh-round selections all inked their deals prior to the start of Friday's minicamp session.
Identity and race play significant factors in the first-year experiences of Latina teachers in the U.S. RichLegg/E+ via Getty ImagesGun control. Hallway decorations. Hairstyles. Those aren’t the things I expected to be stumbling blocks for three Latina educators that I helped prepare to become schoolteachers in recent years. But each situation came up in their classroom or in the course of their jobs at various elementary and middle schools in the state of Indiana, where I teach. Their situations are indicative of a time in our society when we are called to more closely pay attention to issues of racism and social justice. I’m tracking these former students – along with three others – as part of a study I am doing on the first-year experiences of Latina teachers. As an educator who helps prepare future school teachers, I believe these experiences help shine light on some of the expectations that students, parents and school administrators might sometimes have of classroom teachers. Conversely, my research also shows some of the culturally dicey situations that schoolteachers may have to navigate once they get a classroom of their own. On a broader level, my research shows the complex interactions that can take place within schools with student bodies that are becoming increasingly diverse. With that in mind, here are three examples based on the experiences of three former students of mine in their first year of teaching. All names in the following examples are pseudonyms. Gun control When Ms. Raymond, a sixth grade social studies teacher, discussed the Second Amendment, Mary, a white female student, expressed her view that Democrats wanted to take everyone’s guns away and that people needed guns in their home for protection. Ms. Raymond clarified that some people want to see laws passed that make guns less accessible. That same day, Mary’s parents reached out to Ms. Raymond and insisted she meet with them in person. After Ms. Raymond refused to meet in person due to COVID-19 restrictions and her own sense of safety, the parents refused to meet via Zoom or discuss it over the telephone and instead explained their concerns via a messaging app the school uses for teachers and parents to communicate. Mary’s parents claimed in their messages to Ms. Raymond that Mary felt Ms. Raymond is biased against her opinions and prevents her from stating them by not calling on her. They said Ms. Raymond should allow all students to speak their opinions, even if she doesn’t agree with them, which Ms. Raymond believes she does. They also insisted Ms. Raymond not speak to their child individually because she feels “threatened” by Ms. Raymond. They asked that the homeroom teacher, a white male teacher, be present during any further one-on-one interactions with Mary. The principal agreed that the student should be accommodated in order to make her feel more comfortable. Ms. Raymond believes this is a move to undermine her position as a teacher. It also serves to uphold the stereotype of Latinas as being loud, hot-tempered and volatile, as indicated in the suggestion that she made the student feel “threatened.” Classroom discussions around race can be difficult to navigate. Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Hallway decorations Ms. Sanchez teaches in a school district where the dual language program is prominently featured on the district’s website. And with good reason. The teachers in this program have gone above and beyond to make the students feel welcomed and part of the school community. Behind the scenes, however, the principal told the teachers in the program – including Ms. Sanchez – that they couldn’t do certain activities, such as decorating the school hallways with student work, unless they involved the other teachers in the same grade level but who are not part of the program. This happened after those teachers – veteran white teachers – complained that they weren’t being invited to participate in dual language program activities. As a practical matter, Ms. Sanchez says this means the dual language program has to involve white teachers who know neither the students nor the program. The irony of the situation, according to Ms. Sanchez, is that the non-Spanish-speaking teachers were always welcome to participate in the dual language program activities – they just didn’t want to stay after school to do it. In effect, while the district promotes the dual language program on its website to create an image of diversity and inclusion, the dual language program in Ms. Sanchez’s school has little autonomy, and she feels it is subjected to white surveillance and control. Hairstyles During a sixth grade science lesson that was fully online due to the pandemic, several Black girls began to comment on the hair of a white student, Amy, because her hair was braided in small cornrows with beads, seemingly in emulation of a hairstyle typically worn by Black girls. “Ms. Gonzales, do you think Amy is culturally appropriating right now?” one Black female student asked. Rather than address the matter on the spot, Ms. Gonzales told her students that these types of conversations are important and that they would address it two days later. That day, Ms. Gonzales spoke with her team and the principal. Her team concluded that this is a conversation that obviously matters to their Black female students and that waiting two days to talk to them was too long. The principal agreed, adding that racial equality is a key part of their school and the only way to show students this is by hearing their voices. She also spoke with Amy, the white student who explained that she just loved her friend’s braids and wanted to style her hair the same way, so she had her aunt do her hair. After watching a couple of videos and reading a book with Ms. Gonzales about Black hair, Amy came to realize how it could offend some of her Black peers. Ms. Gonzales also spoke with Amy’s mother, who was supportive and understood why Black students were offended. Before getting into the full conversation of cultural appropriation, the class discussed what it meant to “pull people in” kindly to these kinds of conversations and not singling people out. Ms. Gonzales also discussed a bit of how Black women’s hair has been discriminated against, historically as well as in contemporary times. She also brought in opinions from Black friends and colleagues on how they feel about white people wearing Black hairstyles, as well as Tik Tok videos of persons of color explaining why it’s cultural appropriation or not. At the end of the meeting, which her mother also attended, Amy decided to make a statement which in part said, “I understand that I had my hair done and it offended some of my peers of color. I love the Black culture and I wanted to respect it. I didn’t know I would be offending the Black culture, and I thought I would be called out in a positive way and not a negative way.” Ms. Gonzales said she received a lot of backlash from co-workers outside of her team who told her that having such conversations is wrong. Ms. Gonzales defends her actions, saying she sees it as important to provide a space where all students can voice their feelings and learn about issues such as cultural appropriation. As these three accounts indicate, teachers in their first year of teaching must navigate various concerns – and sometimes concerns that conflict – among parents, students and administrators. Knowing this in advance can help teachers better prepare for the various cultural dilemmas they are likely to face in today’s classroom and beyond.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Teresa Sosa, IUPUI. Read more:So-called ‘good’ suburban schools often require trade-offs for Latino studentsSchools often fail to identify gifted and talented students – especially if they are Black, Latino or Native American Teresa Sosa does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
Kris Letang has never missed the playoffs during his 15-year career. “Sometimes you have that feeling inside you like ‘This year is a good year,’ like you have a good team,” Letang said. Good vibes in Pittsburgh, however, can vanish quickly, particularly when the New York Islanders are involved.
Najee Harris is a guy you just can't help but root for.
Saying that the time has come for a new framework for fiscal policy, President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers issued a policy brief Friday that lays out its argument for the multi-trillion dollar investments the administration has proposed to make in everything from green energy infrastructure to childhood education. “For the past four decades, the view that lower taxes, less spending, and fewer regulations would generate stronger economic growth has exerted substantial influence on U.S. public policy,” the paper says. “Over this period, the United States has underinvested in public goods such as infrastructure and innovation, and gains from growth have accrued disproportionately to the top of the income and wealth distribution.” The tax cuts passed in 2017 reflected those ideas, the economists say, but failed to deliver the promised benefits of higher growth and income for ordinary workers. “There has been no evident impact on investment or growth: gross domestic product grew 2.4 percent in the two years leading up to the law’s passage and 2.4 percent in the two years following its passage. Instead, the tax cuts contributed to inequality by delivering disproportionate gains to the already well off without the promised wage gains for the middle class.” As an alternative, the Biden administration is proposing “an engaged, effective public sector” to help support a more robust economy that works for the benefit of both businesses and workers. Greater federal involvement in research and development, infrastructure, education and health care can produce lasting benefits for the population as a whole, the economists said. Looking for long-term funding: While the policy brief provides an overview of the Biden administration’s approach to government involvement in the economy, it says little about funding Biden’s plans. CEA member Jared Bernstein addressed the issue in an interview Thursday, telling told Bloomberg’s Tracy Alloway and Joe Weisenthal that the White House wants to fully fund its proposed programs. “It is the president's view that a longer-term or more permanent proposals should be paid for,” Bernstein said. While noting that the federal government may have more wiggle room when it comes to deficit spending than economists thought in the past – “There's more fiscal space and there's more political space to wield that fiscal space,” he said – Bernstein said that dedicated funding is an important factor to consider when designing new programs. Programs that stick around tend to have clearly defined sources of revenue, he said. “[T]he effects of not having funding sources for permanent programs show up all the time in their disinvestment and their insufficient upkeep,” Bernstein said. “By contrast, look at Medicare and Social Security, which have held up relatively well in that space because they have dedicated funding sources.” Read the full White House policy brief here and Bernstein’s comments here. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.
The first of the Steelers 2021 NFL draft class is signed.
With so much uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers' future, Packers coach Matt LaFleur should consider readying another QB to start.
For progressives who were hopeful that America’s most diverse city was ready for change, the most useful question is: what the hell is our problem? ‘The race is currently led by Andrew Yang, who possesses enough latent celebrity from his failed presidential run to serve as an acceptable front man for a cabal of lobbyists and insiders.’ Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images The Greatest City in the World can never seem to find a halfway decent mayor. Since the turn of the century, New York has suffered through Rudy Giuliani, who “cleaned up the city” by putting all of its residents in jail; Mike Bloomberg, who stopped and frisked all the normal people to keep Wall Street safe; and now Bill de Blasio, the self-proclaimed liberal reformer who is now so cowed that he spent most of last year supporting the NYPD’s decision to run over protesters with their cars. Besides pizza slices and Biggie Smalls, nothing unites New Yorkers like their contempt for De Blasio, whose visible, mewling weakness causes him to be despised by people of all backgrounds and political affiliations. Now, the race is on for his replacement. All signs point to four more years of disappointment. After a year defined by mass death, economic crisis, mutual aid and Black Lives Matter marches, there was reason to hope that the political left could at last hoist one of its own into the mayor’s office, paving the way to a glorious new era of defunded police and affordable housing for all. But a month away from election day, the purest leftwing candidate in the race, Dianne Morales, is running well behind in the polls. With each passing day, we draw closer to the grim possibility of sleepwalking into another era of a mayor who will bungle the office in exciting new ways. The race is currently led by Andrew Yang, who possesses enough latent celebrity from his failed presidential run to serve as an acceptable front man for a cabal of Bloomberg allies, lobbyists and establishment insiders. Yang’s primary qualification is affability, which is odd, because New Yorkers are not known as affable people. The same tech-fuelled pop culture forces that propelled a barely coherent reality TV star into the White House in 2016 are now floating Yang to the top of the polls, despite the fact that he rode out much of the Covid crisis at his house upstate. It is a dark sign for New York’s gritty reputation that we could so easily fall prey to an empty vessel full of little but name recognition. Yang’s lead is not so large that he could not be overtaken. But a survey of the rest of the field is not encouraging. Running in second place is the Brooklyn borough president, Eric Adams, a Black moderate who is a former Republican and cop. Many of the city’s strongest labor unions saw fit to endorse Adams despite the existence of a 2011 video titled “Combating Gun Violence” in which Adams instructs imaginary parents how to search their own homes for dangerous contraband like bullets behind picture frames or crack pipes in backpacks that their children have stashed. The video, an incredible testament to the lunacy of the police mindstate, should itself be enough to disqualify Adams from higher office. Opponents should be blanketing the airwaves with clips of Adams pulling an ounce of weed out of a baby doll and intoning that dolls are a place where kids are likely to “secrete drugs”. The mayoral polls show that most New Yorkers still yearn for the comfort of the old order of things On Thursday night, the first mayoral debate saw six opponents trying, mostly unsuccessfully, to knock those two profoundly flawed candidates off their perches at the top. The single most unifying moment of the debate was when everyone allowed themselves to chuckle and grin as Shaun Donovan, a charisma-less former Obama official, woodenly tried to explain away the fact that his failing campaign is almost completely funded by donations from his dad. One of those chuckling was the former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire, whose own failing vanity campaign is almost completely funded by big donations from various Wall Street pals. Donovan and McGuire – both of whom guessed this week that an average apartment in Brooklyn costs a mere $100,000, an unforgivable screwup in this city of frustrated renters – will go down as proof that if you have rich friends, you can always give your hopeless dreams a shot, no matter how stupid they are. Now that Scott Stringer, once viewed as the top progressive contender, seems to have been sunk by sexual misconduct allegations that no one has been able to either verify or debunk, there is a good argument to be made that the three women in the race – the leftist Morales, civil rights activist Maya Wiley and fiercely competent former city official Kathryn Garcia – are the three best candidates. Yet none of them have been able to rally anything close to the level of support enjoyed by the aw-shucks Yang, who derides the idea of defunding the police and happily aligned himself with pro-Israel extremists this week, or of the terrifying cop candidate Adams, who seems poised to throw the city’s teens up against a wall and frisk them at any moment. For progressives who entered election season hopeful that America’s most diverse city was ready for change, the most useful question now is: what the hell is our problem? Deep in the American psyche lies a conviction, implanted by our own frontier mythology and lovingly encouraged by the guardians of capitalism, that if we are not always surrounded by men with guns, we do not enjoy public safety. The fact that those same men with guns create a distinct lack of safety for a significant minority of the public is something that the majority has always been content to ignore. A full year of the most passionate protests this country has seen in generations has not been enough to dislodge this belief. New Yorkers like to think of ourselves as unique from and superior to the rest of America. But the truth is that Applebee’s, action movies and acceptance of gangster capitalism exist here too. The mayoral polls show that most New Yorkers still yearn for the comfort of the old order of things. If that is a disappointment to you, get ready for a long hot summer of marching in the streets. Hamilton Nolan is a New York-based writer
Former Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin is trying out as a tight end with New York Giants.
Cornerback looks like a position of concern for the Bears this season, given their losses in the offseason. But Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai says he’s all set on cornerbacks. The Bears lost cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, who played 99 percent of their defensive snaps last season, and Buster Skrine, who played 52 percent of their [more]
Former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II is seen getting some on-field with at the Denver Broncos minicamp this weekend.
The NBC Sports EDGE hockey staff gives their first round predictions for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.
The end came at 19 seconds of a wild second round, capping a remarkable crazy fight.