Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger takes not-so-subtle shot at Browns QBs

For many years, the Cleveland Browns were something of a running joke in the NFL. This was especially true among the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base. The reason was for many seasons of Cleveland futility, the winningest quarterback in the Browns home stadium was none other than Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

However, the arrival of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has changed that, a point Roethlisberger was relieved to share when he spoke to the media on Wednesday. Roethlisberger also talked about the rivalry, playing in his home state and getting back to the business of football after the bye week.

Ben Roethlisberger on playing on the road at his home-state team and division rival for one of the 1st times in his career where they (The Browns) are a legit contender pic.twitter.com/ZqXL0YjeB1 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 27, 2021

Roethlisberger owns a 24-3-1 record lifetime against the Browns. Unfortunately, one of those losses was in the first round of last year’s playoffs. So while this game is important for plenty of reasons, a little payback might be one of them.

