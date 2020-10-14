Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says he’ll get a fake Heisman made to fit in the AFC North

Roethlisberger on playing against other AFC North QBs – all Heisman winners: "I'm going to have a fake Heisman made so all four of us can have them." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 14, 2020





The AFC North might have the best group of four quarterbacks in the NFL this season. We can argue who the best is but the first one who is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

However, one area where Roethlisberger falls short compared to his AFC North peers is in the area of the Heisman Trophy. All three other quarterbacks in the division have won the trophy, but the former Miami(OH) Redhawk can have some fun with it.

“I’m going to have a fake Heisman made so all four of us can have them,” Roethlisberger joked.

I’m sure Roethlisberger is happier having those Lombardi Trophies instead anyway. Roethlisberger gets his first Heisman winner this weekend when the Steelers welcome the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield to Heinz Field in the biggest game of the season for the Steelers.

Related