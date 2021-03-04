Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger releases statement on new contract

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have reached an agreement on a new contract to keep Roethlisberger with the team through the 2021 season and presumably offer some salary-cap relief for the team this season.

Roethlisberger released the following statement via Twitter about the new contract.

It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization,” said Roethlisberger. “l am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.

Assuming this contract gives Pittsburgh a chance to be competitive this season, it is tremendous news to have Roethlisberger back in the fold.

List

2021 NFL draft: A QB in every round for the Steelers

