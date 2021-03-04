Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to reduce 2021 cap hit by $15 million

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to ESPN NFL report Adam Schefter, the contract details for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will run through 2022 and offer the Steelers over $15 million in salary-cap relief for the upcoming season.

This move should come very close to getting the Steelers back on the right side of things before the new league year starts on March 17. The NFL has not given an official number for the 2021 salary cap but we all knew there was no way the Steelers would be able to work with Roethlisberger unless he was willing to make a fairly drastic cut to his salary.

2021 NFL draft: A QB in every round for the Steelers

