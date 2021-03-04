Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to reduce 2021 cap hit by $15 million

Ben Roethlisberger willingly reduced his pay to $14M from $19M in this final year of his contract and spread the cash payment through 2022, per source. It lowered the cap hit by over $15M, all so the team can make the right moves to be as competitive as possible this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2021

According to ESPN NFL report Adam Schefter, the contract details for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will run through 2022 and offer the Steelers over $15 million in salary-cap relief for the upcoming season.

This move should come very close to getting the Steelers back on the right side of things before the new league year starts on March 17. The NFL has not given an official number for the 2021 salary cap but we all knew there was no way the Steelers would be able to work with Roethlisberger unless he was willing to make a fairly drastic cut to his salary.

