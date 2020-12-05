Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger questionable vs Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers put our their game status report for this week’s showdown with the Washington Football Team and the news isn’t great for the Steelers. The team has starting cornerback Steven Nelson listed as doubtful with a knee injury and both quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and kicker Chris Boswell as questionable with injuries as well.

Questionable: Ben Roethlisberger (NIR/knee), Chris Boswell (hip)

Doubtful: Steve Nelson (knee)

If Nelson cannot go on Monday, Cameron Sutton is the most likely replacement with some Justin Layne sprinkled in, Nelson injured his knee during the Baltimore Ravens game last week but finished the game. He got an MRI after the game and has been down ever since.

For Boswell and Roethlisberger, things are a bit more complicated. Pittsburgh did sign Matthew Wright this past week and he did take most of the reps so if Boswell cannot go, the team is covered somewhat. But Boswell has been so good, bringing in an untested guy almost certainly changes the plans for the Steelers special teams.

The Roethlisberger situation is something else entirely. Big Ben hasn’t practiced all week but this is no shock given the short prep time for Washington. Nevertheless, being listed as questionable means the team is still undecided if his knee is a go for Monday. If it isn’t, Mason Rudolph would get the start.

