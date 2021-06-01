  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger promises a whole new offense under OC Matt Canada

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense became monotonous and predictable and eventually caught up to the team late in the season. But the addition of new offensive coordinator Matt Canada promises lots of changes and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger backed that up when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.

According to Roethlisberger, this season’s offense will be “nothing that you’ve seen in the past.” The Steelers couldn’t get former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner out the door fast enough when the season was over and if you had any doubts about just how bad he was, look at the fact he is still unemployed.

Canada was brought in last season to be the team’s new quarterbacks coach but everyone understood the long game. Canada was the head coach at the University of Maryland and his philosophy is much more in line with the modern NFL than anything Fichtner ever did. The key will be getting the team up to speed as Roethlisberger noted it is taking extra study time to work everything out.

List

2022 NFL draft: Steelers far-too-early draft needs

Recommended Stories

  • Ben Roethlisberger: Offense is like nothing that you’ve seen in the past

    The Steelers have Ben Roethlisberger back at quarterback for an 18th season, but Roethlisberger said on Tuesday that it won’t be the same old song on offense in Pittsburgh. Matt Canada replaced Randy Fichtner as the team’s offensive coordinator this offseason and Roethlisberger told reporters that he’s had to do a lot of studying in [more]

  • Ben Roethlisberger cites “total reconstruction” of elbow when asked about deep passes in 2020

    The Steelers didn’t do a very good job of throwing the ball down the field in 2020. On Tuesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did his best to explain why the Steelers didn’t do a better job of going vertical. “You know I had total reconstruction on my elbow,” he told reporters regarding his 2019 procedure, via [more]

  • Ben Roethlisberger suggested taking a pay cut to stay with Steelers: 'It was necessary'

    Ben Roethlisberger knew he had to help out the Steelers to remain with the team.

  • Raiders rebuilt offensive line to face off against nearly all of NFL’s top pass rushers in each gap

    Raiders rebuilt offensive line to face off against nearly all of NFL's top pass rushers in each gap

  • AFC Weakness Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers

    With the Cleveland Browns chasing an AFC Championship, and more, we start our "AFC Weakness Watch" series with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Pac funded by Trump loyalists targets 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him

    America Strong Pac has launched website which features all of the Republican rebels states: ‘Remove the 10 pretenders’ Donald Trump’s grip on the party remains firm and there is much outright hostility to the few senior politicians who criticize him or vote against his wishes. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The 10 Republican House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump are all being targeted by a well-funded new political group largely funded by supporters of the former president. America Strong Pac has launched a website which features all 10 of the Republican rebels, whose vote angered Trump and his legion of loyal followers who still hold immense power in the party despite his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. “Remove the 10 pretenders,” the group’s website states. The 10 Republicans joined with Democrats to approve one article of impeachment against Trump, charging the president with “incitement of insurrection” for his actions around the 6 January storming of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Trump was later acquitted in a Senate trial. The news is the latest salvo in a fight in the Republican party as it seeks to come to terms with Trump’s ousting. Trump’s grip on the party remains firm and there is much outright hostility to the few senior politicians who criticize him or vote against his wishes. America Strong’s treasurer is Jack Mantua, who was the Trump campaign’s executive director of strategic coalitions, and Bill White, a Georgia businessman and prolific Trump fundraiser, has been helping to line up potential donors for the organization, according to the Axios news website. A particular target of the group is Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, who was ousted from her senior leadership position in the House after thundering criticism of Trump’s actions around the 6 January attack in which five people died. Cheney has said that keeping Trump out of office in the future is one of her main aims, but she now faces several Republican primary challengers for her seat. White told Axios that America Strong would be monitoring her “permanently” in the future in a bid to rid her from the party. “Liz Cheney betrayed us,” said a short, 30-second video ad on the website.

  • Remarkable story of Albert Haynesworth meeting, thanking kidney donor

    Former NFL defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth thanked Zach Penny, who donated a kidney to him

  • NBA betting: Ahead of a crucial Game 5, the Lakers are no longer favorites to win the West

    The Lakers' future odds have shifted with them being underdogs in Game 5 at Phoenix.

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • Jason Knight vs. Charles Bennett headlines Jorge Masvidal’s inaugural bareknuckle MMA event

    Jorge Masvidal's bareknuckle MMA promotion has it's inaugural event headlined by familiar names.

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.

  • The 10 best knockouts in UFC Memorial Day weekend history

    Memorial Day used to mean a landmark pay-per-view event for the UFC. We look back at the best knockouts in those 10 cards from 2006-2015.

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • Zach Ertz News: Bills create cap space by restructuring contract of WR Stefon Diggs

    Buffalo restructured Stefon Diggs deal, making way for trade for Zach Ertz

  • Packers apparently plan to call Aaron Rodgers’ bluff

    The Packers won’t trade the quarterback who doesn’t want to play for them because the Packers don’t believe he won’t play for them. That’s the gist of a recent report from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, and it makes plenty of sense. Schneidman writes that the Packers would trade Rodgers if the Packers “believed he was [more]

  • England names final squad for EURO 2020

    England boss Gareth Southgate has named his final England squad for EURO 2020, and there were some huge surprises from the Three Lions boss.

  • Dishing up 3 Phil Mickelson stories you’ve got to know, including that money game with Xander Schauffele

    Jim "Bones" Mackay, Jeff Coston and Xander Schauffele dish three great Phil Mickelson stories you've got to hear about.

  • Rafael Nadal claims 101st Roland Garros win after proving too strong for Alexei Popyrin

    Third seed Rafael Nadal survived a third set scare to beat Alexei Popyrin in his opening match of the French Open. In his quest for a 14th Roland Garros title, Nadal made a slow start but eventually made the breakthrough late in the first set to take the lead and win it 6-4. The second set was much more of the procession expected pre-match as Nadal took full advantage of several errors by his Australian opponent, claiming it 6-2. However, with the finish line in sight, Popyrin refused to concede

  • Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media; Thiem out

    Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 when she skipped the news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open on Sunday — and drew a stunning warning from all four Grand Slam tournaments that she could face stiffer penalties, including disqualification or even suspension, if she continues to avoid the media. Osaka returned to Roland Garros after sitting out the tournament last year and turned in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1.

  • Multiple Sixers react to losing star Joel Embiid to injury vs. Wizards

    The Philadelphia 76ers give their reactions to Joel Embiid's injury in their loss to the Washington Wizards.