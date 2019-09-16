Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out for year with elbow injury, will need surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to endure the rest the NFL season without their starting quarterback, because Ben Roethlisberger is done for the year. After sustaining a non-contact injury to his right elbow during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, Roethlisberger needs season-ending surgery.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released this statement on the team website:

Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required. We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.

Roethlisberger, 37, exited Sunday’s game with just a few minutes left in the first half. After throwing a pass, he grabbed at his elbow and winced. He left the game and never reentered. The Steelers have not announced what Roethlisberger’s injury is, or any details about the upcoming surgery.

Backup Mason Rudolph played in Roethlisberger’s place on Sunday, and went 12-for-19 with 112 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in the 28-26 loss. That performance should help Steelers fans get more confident in Rudolph, because he’s now Pittsburgh’s new starting quarterback.

Mason Rudolph now becomes the Steelers’ starting QB.



Having traded Josh Dobbs to Jacksonville last week, the Steelers now are likely to sign QB Devlin Hodges off their practice squad to back up Rudolph. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Ben Roethlisberger needs surgery on his injured elbow and is done for the season. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

