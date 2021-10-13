Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on losing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: ‘You can’t replace JuJu’

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spoke about the loss of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is having surgery on his injured shoulder is will be placed on IR, ending his season.

Pittsburgh is now faced with the task of trying to replace everything Smith-Schuster brought and Roethlisberger made it clear you don’t just replace a guy like him.

‘You can’t replace JuJu,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s awful. I miss that guy, what he brings to this team, his energy, his excitement, the leadership. I spoke to him on Sunday night, and I felt his pain through the phone. It’s not fair.”

As hard as it will be, Pittsburgh has to find a way to move forward. Replacing Smith-Schuster’s production shouldn’t be a huge issue and I think James Washington has a chance to thrive. But the intangibles are something else and we feel Roethlisberger’s pain in talking about his teammate.

