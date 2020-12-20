Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger leads the league in passes dropped

NFL quarterbacks love it when they lead the league in something. Passing yards or touchdowns are great. Interceptions, not so much. This season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t lead the league in any major statistical category.

But he does lead the league in one category and it isn’t his fault. According to CBS Sports, Roethlisberger leads the NFL with the most dropped passes on the season with 37. The next closest is Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford with 29.

If it feels like all these drops have happened in the last two weeks and most of them belong to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, you aren’t completely wrong. The wheels have fallen off the passing game completely in recent weeks and it has led to two straight losses.

Hopefully this week, with a woeful Cincinnati Bengals team on the roster and a full week of practice under their belts this group will show some distinct improvements headed into the final stretch run of the season and more importantly into the playoffs.

List