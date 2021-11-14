Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger lands on COVID list despite being vaccinated

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday that starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This is despite Roethlisberger stating he is vaccinated. If he tested positive this would be a breakthrough case.

Roethlisberger talked about being vaccinated, wearing his tracer and all things COVID protocols when he was on the Dan Patrick Show in early November. This is the first COVID-19 issue to come up for the Steelers this season with nearly every team dealing with losses among players and coaches so far.

With Roethlisberger out, Mason Rudolph will get his first start of the season and the tenth start of his career.

Big Ben shows us his tracer, tells us he's vaccinated, and about the safety protocol he goes through daily at the #Steelers facility. pic.twitter.com/WD3MxepA5N — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 5, 2021

