Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger joins elite company with 50th game-winning drive

Truly elite quarterbacks find ways to win games. No matter what position their team is in, they can find a way to pull out a victory. On Monday night, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his 39th fourth-quarter comeback and 50th game-winning drive in a win over the Chicago Bears.

With that 50th game-winning drive, Roethlisberger finds himself in some pretty elite company. Roethlisberger is now tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and trails only Drew Brees (53) and Peyton Manning (54) for third all-time.

Throughout his career, Roethlisberger has been left out of the conversations that typically include guys like Manning, Brees and Brady but the numbers all say he is on their level. Roethlisberger is in his 18th and likely final season. In addition to his mark for game-winning drives, Roethlisberger currently sits sixth in career passing yards and eighth in passing touchdowns.

