Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger hoping to play this week vs the Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found himself on the injury report this week after suffering a pec injury during Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The injury was not disclosed postgame by head coach Mike Tomlin but it came up on Tuesday.

When Roethlisberger talked to the media on Wednesday, he indicated he wasn’t sure when the injury occurred but he was sure it was early in the game and it did impact him for the game.

At this point, it is all about pain management for Roethlisberger. The injury didn’t seem to impact his ability to throw the ball so I don’t expect him to miss any time. Playing through pain is nothing new for Big Ben.

Ben Roethlisberger said he doesn’t know how he got hurt, just that it happened early in the game. He said he felt it in game. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) September 22, 2021

List