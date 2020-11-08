Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger expected to play in 2nd half

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a knee injury and was taken to the locker room prior to halftime to be further evaluated. He is expected to return in the second half.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 8, 2020
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered what could have been an ugly knee injury at the end of the first half against the Dallas Cowboys. Roethlisberger finished the drive and led the team to a touchdown but them limped off to the locker room.
However, according to Steelers Director of Communication Burt Lauten, Roethlisberger is expected to return for the second half.
