Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger expected to play in 2nd half

Curt Popejoy


Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered what could have been an ugly knee injury at the end of the first half against the Dallas Cowboys. Roethlisberger finished the drive and led the team to a touchdown but them limped off to the locker room.

However, according to Steelers Director of Communication Burt Lauten, Roethlisberger is expected to return for the second half.

List

Pittsburgh Steelers offense: 5 studs through season's first half